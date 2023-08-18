TNS to face Scottish test

In recent years, Cymru Premier and Irish sides have been invited to play in the Scottish competition.
In this year's trophy the Saints have been drawn against the B side of the Scottish Premier League side Hibs.
The young Hibs have already won two matches in this season's competition - and will now face a Saints side who have enjoyed relative success in the past.
Craig Harrison's side have taken part in the cross-border competition five times previously and reached the semi-final stage in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, but on both occasions, came up narrowly short against then Championship sides, St Mirren and Dumbarton.
The match will take place in Edinburgh on the weekend of September 9 and 10.