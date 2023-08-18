Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

TNS to face Scottish test

By Nick ElwellThe New SaintsPublished: Comments

The New Saints will face Hibernian B in the third round of the SPFL Trophy.

TNS manager Craig Harrison
TNS manager Craig Harrison

In recent years, Cymru Premier and Irish sides have been invited to play in the Scottish competition.

In this year's trophy the Saints have been drawn against the B side of the Scottish Premier League side Hibs.

The young Hibs have already won two matches in this season's competition - and will now face a Saints side who have enjoyed relative success in the past.

Craig Harrison's side have taken part in the cross-border competition five times previously and reached the semi-final stage in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, but on both occasions, came up narrowly short against then Championship sides, St Mirren and Dumbarton.

The match will take place in Edinburgh on the weekend of September 9 and 10.

The New Saints
Football
Sport
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News