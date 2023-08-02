Swift Hesperange end TNS hopes

Declan Mcmanus

After a 1-1 draw at Park Hall in the first leg, TNS were knocked out following a 3-2 loss on Tuesday night.

Their backs were against the walls in the early going after Dominik Stolz opened the scoring inside two minutes.

The visitors were unfortunate not to level soon after as both Rory Holden and Ryan Brobbel hit the woodwork.

Declan McManus equalised from the penalty spot at the midway point of the first half, leaving the tie in the balance at the interval.