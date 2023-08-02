Notification Settings

Swift Hesperange end TNS hopes

The New Saints

The New Saints suffered a narrow defeat to Swift Hesperange in Switzerland as their Europa Conference League campaign ended at the second qualifying round.

Declan Mcmanus

After a 1-1 draw at Park Hall in the first leg, TNS were knocked out following a 3-2 loss on Tuesday night.

Their backs were against the walls in the early going after Dominik Stolz opened the scoring inside two minutes.

The visitors were unfortunate not to level soon after as both Rory Holden and Ryan Brobbel hit the woodwork.

Declan McManus equalised from the penalty spot at the midway point of the first half, leaving the tie in the balance at the interval.

Rachid Alioui and Simao Martins struck within four second-half minutes to put the hosts on the cusp of qualifying and they hung on despite McManus tucking away a second spot-kick of the evening.

