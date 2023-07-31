The Big Kick-Off: The New Saints target a hat-trick of Cymru Premier triumphs

TNS’s starting line-up for their Champions League first qualifying round

After being knocked off top spot during the Covid-19 hit 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, TNS have returned to the summit and are looking to win their 11th title in 13 years.

It was a dominant campaign for Craig Harrison’s side, picking up 26 wins from 32 games on their way to an 83-point finish.

And Harrison will be looking to continue the form into this season’s league campaign, despite a rough start on the European front.

TNS were knocked out of the 2023/24 Champions League after falling to a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Swedish champions Hacken.

A 3-1 defeat in Sweden left them facing an uphill battle, and it proved too much for Saints as they went down 2-0 at Park Hall – their first home defeat in Europe since 2019.

The majority of the squad that won the league last season remains, including former Swansea loanee Dan Williams, who has made the move permanent.

Rory Holden has also joined the side from Port Vale and is seen as a big coup by boss Craig Harrison.

The TNS boss recently described the 25-year-old midfielder as an ‘exceptional talent’ and believes his EFL experience will be extremely valuable to the squad.

It’s expected that Morrison will continue to integrate academy players into his first team squad too, with several agreeing professional terms this summer.

Forward Owen Davies, midfielder Ryley Oakley and goalkeeper Jack Edwards have all signed professionally with the club and are among a host of talented youngsters who have got a chance to train with the senior squad under Morrison.

TNS will be expected to dominate the division once again this season and anything other than the league title will be a disappointment.