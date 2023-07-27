The New Saints boss Craig Harrison happy after Swift reply

TNS manager Craig Harrison

In the first leg at Park Hall, Rory Holden’s second-half goal cancelled out a first-half opener for Swift.

And Harrison, although pleased with his side’s resilience, believes it could have been more.

He said: “Mixed emotions, disappointed but proud of the way we came back and showed resilience after going behind.

“It could be a key goal, we dug in, showed good traits, blocked shots and defended well, saved a penalty.

“But I didn’t think we performed well. In possession we picked the wrong passes, the weight and detail was off, I thought, and that was disappointing.”

Harrison also believes the visitors from Luxembourg should have been reduced to 10 men.

He added: “Dec has been pulled down when clean through on goal, now for the life of me I can’t understand why it is not a sending off.