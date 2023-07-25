Rory Holden nets equaliser as The New Saints take draw to Luxembourg

The New Saints Rory Holden (second right) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with team mate Jordan Williams during the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round, first leg match at Park Hall Stadium, Oswestry. Picture date: Tuesday July 25, 2023.

Holden netted 16 minutes from the end of normal time to earn his side a draw - after keeper Connor Roberts had saved a second half spot kick following the visitors taking the lead.

It was the visitors who began on the front foot with Roberts making a save from Dejivid Sinani.

Then just 14 minutes into the game and Swift Hepserange were ahead.

A free kick from the right flank was blocked before being fired back in for Simao Martins to turn it home from close range.

The goal sparked the Saints into life and for the remainder of the half they dominated proceedings.

Ryan Brobbel sent an effort wide from edge of the area before Danny Davies' inch perfect cross found Josh Daniels but he could only fire just high over the bar from close range.

Goalkeeper Geordan Dupire pulled of a sensational save from point blank range to keep out a Ryan Astles head just five minutes before the break.

Ten minutes into the half and the ref ruled there was a foul in the box, with Roberts denying Dominik Stolz from the spot.

The forward then hit the post before Astles hooked one off the line as the Saints came under pressure.