TNS players suffer defeat as Wales C beaten by England

By Jonny Drury

TNS duo Leo Smith and Danny Davies along with Newtown's Ryan Sears turned out for Wales C on Tuesday - as they were narrowly beaten by England C in their latest International Challenge Match.

Leo Smith started for Wales C

The clash has been a regular fixture in the calendar over recent years, as Paul Fairclough's side, made up of National League players, take on Mark Jones' side from the Cymru Premier.

After last year's 4-0 win for Wales - the sides met up again this week at Altrincham, the fourth meeting since 2019.

Four TNS players had been selected for the tie, with Smith and Davies handed starts alongside former Shrewsbury defender Sears, who had been called up for the first time.

Goalkeeper Connor Roberts was also brought on as a second half substitute - in a game that saw Wales narrowly beaten.

In driving rain at Moss Lane, England took the lead on the stoke half time, as a defensive error led to Alex Ramsay making a smart save before Barnet midfielder Ryan De Havilland rifled home what turned out to be the winner.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

