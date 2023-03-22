TNS players suffer defeat as Wales C beaten by England

Leo Smith started for Wales C

The clash has been a regular fixture in the calendar over recent years, as Paul Fairclough's side, made up of National League players, take on Mark Jones' side from the Cymru Premier.

After last year's 4-0 win for Wales - the sides met up again this week at Altrincham, the fourth meeting since 2019.

Four TNS players had been selected for the tie, with Smith and Davies handed starts alongside former Shrewsbury defender Sears, who had been called up for the first time.

Goalkeeper Connor Roberts was also brought on as a second half substitute - in a game that saw Wales narrowly beaten.