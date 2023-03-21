TNS kids leave it late as they edge semi-final thriller

The thrilling semi-final at Airbus UK Broughton’s Hollingsworth Group Stadium on Sunday afternoon was a repeat of last season’s final between the sides at the same ground, which saw Saints win 1-0 to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Flint took the lead in the 14th minute through Harvey Drazdauskas, but Saints equalised in the 21st minute when Josh Lock ran forward and fired a right-footed shot from 25 yards over Flint keeper Aidan Johnson into his top left-hand corner.

Flint retook the lead 120 second later through Ben Hughes, but TNS were level once more when Josh Beamond teed up Gwion Dafydd to fired his low first-time shot past Johnson.

It was 3-2 when Lock crossed from the left to the far post for Beamond to apply the simplest of finishes.

Unbelievably, it was 3-3 in the 55th minute when Drazdauskas fired home his goal of the afternoon.

Flint were reduced to 10 men in the 78th minute when Morgan Roberts was shown a straight red card for denying Lock a clear goalscoring opportunity.