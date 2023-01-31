TNS complete first phase against cup winners

TNS boss Craig Harrison

The fixture – which completes the first phase of this season’s league fixtures – was initially scheduled to be played on January 21 but was postponed owing to a frozen pitch.

Saints are 13 points clear at the top of the table ahead of the league splitting into the Championship Conference and Play-off Conference for the division’s top six and bottom six clubs respectively.

Craig Harrison’s side have not played since they booked a place in the quarter-finals of the JD Welsh Cup following a 7-0 victory over Newtown on January 14.

Bala, who are currently fifth in the table, will head to Oswestry this evening boosted by lifting the Nathaniel MG Cup last weekend.

Bala beat Connah’s Quay Nomads 4-3 on penalties after Saturday’s final ended in a 0-0 draw.

Saints were 5-0 winners against Bala when the teams met in the league at Maes Tegid earlier in the season.