The New Saints go 15 points clear with win over Connah's Quay

Declan McManus celebrates in TNS' win over Connah's Quay Nomads (Brian Jones)

Declan McManus scored twice either side of a fine goal from Ben Clark to help Saints – playing their first game since December 18 – to a 15th win from 18 league matches this season to extend their lead at the top of the table to 15 points.

The FAW National League board took the decision just before Christmas to suspend the Cymru Leagues, along with the Adran Leagues and Ardal Leagues, after a Welsh Government announcement that team sports would be limited to 50 spectators due to the rise of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

But with restrictions at sporting events now lifted, Saints supporters returned to Park Hall to see their side add three more points to their tally.

Saints, who handed a debut to new signing Alex Denny, took a 12th minute lead through McManus.

Ryan Brobbel’s cross from the left set up McManus for a header and, although goalkeeper Oliver Byrne initially saved well, McManus turned in the rebound.

Saints doubled their advantage in the 26th minute as Clark curled an excellent shot from just inside the penalty area to the top corner of the net.

Nomads reduced the deficit two minutes into the second half, John Disney converting a penalty after Craig Curran was challenged by Jon Routledge.