The New Saints braced for return to action

TNS boss Anthony Limbrick

The FAW National League board took the decision just before Christmas to suspend the Cymru Leagues, along with the Adran Leagues and Ardal Leagues, following a Welsh Government announcement that team sports would be limited to 50 spectators due to the rise of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

Restrictions on spectators at sporting events have now been lifted, with JD Cymru Premier fixtures restarting this evening.

It means TNS supporters will be able to return to Park Hall as Saints, who are 12 points clear at the top of the table, play their first league match since beating Penybont 3-2 on December 18.

Connah’s Quay, now managed by former TNS boss Craig Harrison, are unbeaten in their last five games and travel to Oswestry in fifth place.

TNS head coach Anthony Limbrick is anticipating a tough game.

“One thing I’d day is it’s always a physical encounter,” said Limbrick, looking ahead to tonight’s game. “It’s always a very competitive game, a highly competitive game, because the teams have been so close for so long with the league.

“I think no matter where the points are, where the table is, it doesn’t matter.

“It’s going to be a very tough game and I think one of our toughest games at home this season without a doubt, so we’re under no illusion of that. There’s a great rivalry between the two teams.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the manager, Craig Harrison, I think he’s very good.“I hear a lot of things about him from here, from the players, who speak really highly about him, and watching his team, they’re very organised, he gets them set up really well.”

The Saints squad has continued to train, with Limbrick revealing the players are now looking forward to resuming their league campaign.

“It’s been good because we’ve had two and a half, almost three weeks, of a miniature pre-season,” he said.

“The first week and a bit we’ve been able to go a little bit more physically harder with the team, to get more work into the legs, to really push them all, to get them ready.