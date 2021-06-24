The New Saints sign winger Jordan Williams

Jordan Williams of Rochdale and Anthony Grant of Shrewsbury Town. (AMA)

Williams, 28, played league football for Rochdale and Lincoln before joining National League Stockport County last summer.

Warrington-born Williams has been snapped up by TNS chief Anthony Limbrick as the head coach prepares for his first full season in charge.

The winger can play on either flank and is described as a ‘direct’ and ‘aggressive’ forward by his new boss.

He joins wing-back Danny Davies and former Scotland under-21 international striker Declan McManus through the door at Park Hall.

Head coach Limbrick is undergoing a rebuild of the TNS squad he inherited from Scott Ruscoe during last season, which the Oswestry outfit eventually finished second to Connah’s Quay Nomads for the second season running. Limbrick allowed a number of Park Hall stalwarts to depart the club.

Williams started his career in the non-league game and played at Burscough and Northwich Victoria before his breakthrough came through at Barrow in 2016/17, which earned him a switch to League One Rochdale, where he scored three times in 43 games.

Limbrick said: “We are really pleased with the signing of Jordan. He will add extra quality and options in the forward areas, being able to play anywhere across the front line.

“Jordan is a direct and aggressive forward who will bring goals and assists to the team.”

The winger has joined team-mates in St Andrews, Scotland, where The New Saints are spending the week on a pre-season training camp ahead of their qualifying round tie in the new UEFA Europa Conference League competition in a couple of weeks.