Scott Ruscoe targeting a long run to reward The New Saints supporters

Fans were not permitted into Park Hall last Thursday evening to see the Saints put in their best display of Ruscoe's four-year tenure in progressing beyond Slovakia visitors MSK Zilina.

But a small group of home officials wildly celebrated the 3-1 victory that booked TNS' place in today's second qualifying round draw.

"The people that come and watch us week in week out, the people that travel away with us," said Ruscoe.

"The stewards, it was good they were in and able to watch.

"We only get small crowds. For our style and how we play we should get far more supporters, but that's a different story. It was nice for the people there on Thursday to see that."

The Saints boss continued: "Absolutely, (to progress) for the players, those here last year – we didn't do brilliantly, we were inconsistent – let's get back to doing what we know best.

"If we play like that in our league then we'll walk away with it."But when we go back to playing in the league and we think we're better than that performance, that's when we trip up."

Ruscoe is holding out for another home tie in today's draw. The TNS boss believes one-legged ties on Park Hall's artificial surface is 'perfect' for his side – admitting he would not have fancied travelling to Slovakia for a return leg in Zilina, even with the lead intact.

"It's perfect for us," he said. "If we had to go away, even after winning 3-1 (against Zilina) you've still got that little bit there that opposition are a different animal at home.

"They're decent at home, with support, they still have supporters watching their games. I wouldn't have liked to travel for the away leg. Put it that way.

"It's all on the draw. I'm not going to say we'll go two, three, four games winning, we want to, but it's all on the draw.

"If we get a team that we're streets away from then I'll be realistic but I thought against Zilina we had a chance and we did."

Meanwhile, last season's runners-up The New Saints will begin their hunt to retake the Cymru Premier crown with a trip to Barry Town on September 12.

TNS go to Connah's Quay, who beat them to the title last season, on October 31. They host Cefn Druids on Boxing Day and head to Newtown on New Year's Day.

The Welsh top flight will be split into championship and playoff conference at the completion of phase one at the end of January. All matches are initially behind closed doors.