Scott Ruscoe hails sensational TNS performance

The Park Hall side booked their ticket in the second qualifying round through extra time goals from new signing Leo Smith and an Adrian Cieslewicz penalty after fellow debutant Louis Robles' header had been cancelled out by a late Zilina spot-kick.

And the delighted TNS boss believes the display over 120 minutes, after almost six months away from competitive action, is as good as his side have offered up in his three years in charge - up there with victory at Kosovo side Feronikeli in the Champions League last season.

The Oswestry outfit discover their second qualifying round opponents in Monday's draw, as Ruscoe gives his players a deserved few days off after an impressive victory over the much-fancied Slovak visitors, who boast impressive European pedigree.

"There's been a few European result where I felt we've overachieved," Ruscoe said. "Certainly winning away last year, keeping a clean sheet and winning when no-one thought we would.

"It's probably up there with that. But as an all-round accomplished performance it was something else.

"If you look at how many chances we had and goals we should've scored - we should've been out of sight.

"We're so fit, so hungry, we're playing a different way this year, pressing teams so they don't have a chance. We had to sit off now and again, it's about the right time.

"We've got to be fit. It's about who's the fittest and can deal with the ball. We were really good on that front."

Ruscoe, whose side finished runners-up in the Cymru Premier after the coronavirus pandemic ended the last campaign, only added three new recruits to his squad in the close season but three proved enough against Zilina.

It was a night for the debutants in the rain behind closed doors, where Robles rose to head TNS in front before defender Ryan Astles, also on his Saints bow, headed into the path of fellow new recruit Leo Smith, who notched the crucial second.

Ruscoe said of his goalscoring recruits Robles and Smith: "I'm happy for them and Ryan Astles at the back, a big boy who is decent in both boxes.

"I've got nothing but praise for all three of the new signings who come into the team and look like they've been playing for us for years."

The TNS boss admitted he fancies another home tie in the next qualifying stage, with that fixture to take place on September 17, after the start of the domestic campaign.