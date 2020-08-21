Scott Ruscoe: TNS places up for grabs

The Welsh Premier side stepped up their preparations for a Europa League first-round qualifier against Slovakia’s MSK Zilina next week with a double-header of friendlies against Bala Town and Ellesmere Rangers last weekend.

Boss Ruscoe said the 180-minute exercise was an ideal workout for his Saints squad. He used two different line-ups in the fixtures, ensuring players received an important 90-minute run-out.

And the TNS chief said there are question marks on all 11 first-team positions for the first time in his three-year stint in charge.

“There’s places up for grabs,” Ruscoe confirmed. “It’s not like last season or the season before where certain roles are picked.

“There’s too many good players now to say ‘that’s my team’. We’ve got competition in every single position on the pitch.

“If a centre-back is injured we’ve got cover of excellent quality. In the forward lines we’ve got six for three (positions), in central midfield we’ve got six for three.

“Everywhere we’ve got players of high quality to do a job. It’s my job – a hard job – to pick a team and make sure it’s the right one next Thursday.”

The Oswestry-based Saints face-off with Zilina, who were runners-up in last season’s Slovak Supa Liga and have begun this season with two wins from three games, in a one-legged Park Hall tie next Thursday.

TNS, runners-up in last season’s coronavirus-affected Welsh top flight, have played a handful of behind-closed-doors practice matches since returning to training in July.

FA Wales rules state that results from pre-season friendlies are not to be made public.

But Ruscoe has been satisfied with glimpses from his squad.

“It’s not all about results in pre-season, they count for nothing,” the boss added. “You could win all five in a row, conceding none, go into Europe and lose.

“We’ve got two games this week and I’ll know better how far away we are for that European game.

“In training, in these friendlies, the players are listening and coping with these tactics we want, we’re giving them information and they are really taking it on board.

“I’m happy where we’re at at the moment.”

TNS face Tranmere and Liverpool under-23s in behind-closed-doors friendlies this week in a final opportunity for players to impress ahead of the Europa League qualifier.

Ruscoe has made an effort to revamp his Saints squad with fresh enthusiasm during the close season.

Experienced and long-serving attacker Aeron Edwards departed for champions Connah’s Quay, but TNS moved to bring in Louis Robles 23, and Leo Smith, 22, who both impressed in the top flight last term.

The most recent new recruit of the summer is centre-back Ryan Astles, 26, who checked in from National League North outfit Southport.