Shrews Views S3 E19: It's a new dawn...it's a new day...it's a new solid defence!
Nathan & Ollie Westbury are back with the latest episode of the Shrews Views podcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated
In the latest episode, the boys reflect on another excellent win on the road and what this can mean going forward.
Again, they discuss the ever growing Salop injury list and if there's any light at the end of the tunnel
There's an in-depth chat about the recruiting process in Ireland and a full preview ahead of the clash with Pompey.
Plus all your questions are answered and there's the chance to win a fantastic prize!