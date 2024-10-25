Shrewsbury v Barnsley - Match preview

Salop have had a difficult few months on the pitch, managing to win just twice in League One action.

They suffered late heartbreak on Tuesday evening as they thought they had secured a late equaliser when Tom Bloxham fired in from outside the 18-yard box – but it was ruled out for offside.

With other results going against them, it leaves Shrewsbury in a tough spot in the league table – the sides around them have games in hand too.

But as they prepare for another tough game against Barnsley this weekend, Hurst insists despite the difficult start he is still up for the challenge of keeping Town in the division, saying: “One thing I had thought about prior to the game at Bristol was whether we had won drawn or lost. I think, and I have said it before, but I will reiterate it.

“Hopefully I don’t have to do it too much.