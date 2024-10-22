Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up
Shrewsbury Town will be looking to make it three games unbeaten on their travels when they head to Bristol Rovers.
Published
Paul Hurst and his team picked up a draw at Bolton and a win in their last away fixture at Crawley Town - but what team will the boss select for the trip to The Memorial Stadium?
Toby Savin
The Town keeper will play in goal.
Alex Gilliead
He seems to be the boss' first choice option at right wing-back. Luca Hoole will be pushing the former Bradford man for the spot.
Morgan Feeney
He has been the stand-in Salop skipper of late and has produced some excellent performances.
Aaron Pierre