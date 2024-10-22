Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Paul Hurst and his team picked up a draw at Bolton and a win in their last away fixture at Crawley Town - but what team will the boss select for the trip to The Memorial Stadium?

Toby Savin

The Town keeper will play in goal.

Alex Gilliead

He seems to be the boss' first choice option at right wing-back. Luca Hoole will be pushing the former Bradford man for the spot.

Morgan Feeney

He has been the stand-in Salop skipper of late and has produced some excellent performances.

Aaron Pierre