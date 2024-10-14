Paul Hurst delighted as Shrewsbury Town striker gets his rewards

Lloyd scored Town’s fourth and fifth goal at Broadfield Stadium on Saturday as Salop beat relegation rivals Crawley 5-3.

The striker, who arrived in Shropshire this summer after his contract at Cheltenham came to an end, has worked tirelessly over the last weeks for very little reward.

But his brace on Saturday, along with two goals from John Marquis and one from Toto Nsiala, helped Shrews to their first win on the road since March 9 when they beat Port Vale 2-1 – and Hurst spoke highly of Lloyd post-match.

He said: “I am pleased for them because everyone knows how hard George Lloyd works. I did not think that was his best game today for large parts but what he keeps doing is he keep chasing and harrying and then he got in some great positions.