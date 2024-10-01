Shrewsbury v Stockport: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up
Shrewsbury Town are back in action this evening but what team will Paul Hurst select for the clash against Stockport?
Toby Savin
The number one will start in goal.
Luca Hoole
He will start at right-back as he has in all but one league game this season.
Josh Feeney
There were some questions about his fitness heading into this one but Hurst confirmed he is fit to play yesterday.
Morgan Feeney
The defender has been in excellent form of late.
Mal Benning
He conceded the penalty on Saturday but with Hurst not fancying George Nurse, he will start at left-back.
Funso Ojo
Brings a calmness on the ball and has got better and better as he has gone on.
Carl Winchester
He is a doubt for this game but with his character, he will patch himself up and get out there.
Leo Castledine
Should be fresh after coming off with 20 minutes to go on Saturday.
Charles Sagoe Jr
Another who should be fresh for this one. Was bright in the first half against Rotherham.
Alex Gilliead
Hurst's man will start in midfield.
George Lloyd
Scored on Saturday, and will want to build on that.
Subs: Young, Pierre, Nurse, O'Reilly, Shipley, Bloxham, Marquis.