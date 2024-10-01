Shrewsbury v Stockport: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up

Toby Savin

The number one will start in goal.

Luca Hoole

He will start at right-back as he has in all but one league game this season.

Josh Feeney

There were some questions about his fitness heading into this one but Hurst confirmed he is fit to play yesterday.

Morgan Feeney

The defender has been in excellent form of late.

Mal Benning

He conceded the penalty on Saturday but with Hurst not fancying George Nurse, he will start at left-back.

Funso Ojo

Brings a calmness on the ball and has got better and better as he has gone on.

Carl Winchester

He is a doubt for this game but with his character, he will patch himself up and get out there.

Leo Castledine

Should be fresh after coming off with 20 minutes to go on Saturday.

Charles Sagoe Jr

Another who should be fresh for this one. Was bright in the first half against Rotherham.

Alex Gilliead

Hurst's man will start in midfield.

George Lloyd

Scored on Saturday, and will want to build on that.

Subs: Young, Pierre, Nurse, O'Reilly, Shipley, Bloxham, Marquis.