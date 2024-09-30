Paul Hurst provides a fitness update on Shrewsbury Town's Josh Feeney

The Aston Villa loanee has battled with hamstring issues since arriving at the club in the summer.

He did not feature in Town's last away game at Mansfield due to injury and he came off with what looked like another hamstring problem on Saturday in the draw against Rotherham.

Hurst revealed his lack of football this year has led to some fatigue but despite the concerns after Saturday's game he is fit to face Stockport.

"He seems good," the Town head coach said. "It is a little bit strange, whether it is a little bit of fatigue and match fitness, which is understandable to a degree.

"I think he has only played one full 90 minutes for us and before that it was something like January.

"So when you take that there is sort of a reason he is tiring a little bit or feeling muscle fatigue. We have just got to be careful because of the injury that he had that we do not want to lose him for a long period. So fingers crossed.

"He looks like he is fit and ready to go, there is certainly no damage like I said it is more just fatigue."

Meanwhile, another injury concern has been Tommi O'Reilly, who has not featured in the last two matches due to a groin problem, but Hurst revealed he has trained ahead of the Stockport clash.

He said: "Tommi has trained, he was out there, in terms of joining in with the group. So all good from that."

Carl Winchester missed training on Monday and Hurst will make a late call to see if he is available for the clash.