Shrewsbury Town to host The New Saints' European home games

TNS made history last month as they became the first-ever Welsh domestic side to reach the group stages of a European competition.

They will now take on FC Astana from Kazakhstan, Djurgården from Sweden and Panathinaikos from Greece in the league stage of the competition.

Those matches will take place at the Croud Meadow to ensure TNS complies with UEFA standards for home games.

Salop chief executive, Liam Dooley, said it is a great chance for the club to 'showcase our stadium' around Europe while providing an extra revenue stream.

“We are delighted to welcome The New Saints to the Croud Meadow," Dooley said.

“A lot of work has been completed behind the scenes on this by both clubs working together and we are really happy to get this over the line.

“It gives us the chance to showcase our stadium around Europe, as well as providing additional revenue for the club, and supporting TNS on their journey.”

The New Saints Chairman Mike Harris said: “We’d like to thank Shrewsbury Town for allowing us to host these historic matches at the Croud Meadow.

“We are hopeful the community will come out in full force to support The New Saints as we face some of the continent's biggest clubs.

“Being so close to our Park Hall home will mean that supporters from Oswestry, Mid Wales, and North Wales can travel to cheer on the team.”

TNS have a mouthwatering tie away from home as they are set to take on Fiorentina.

The matches take place on the following dates:

The New Saints vs Astana - Thursday, October 24 – 8pm

The New Saints vs Djurgården - Thursday, November 28 - 5:45pm

The New Saints vs Panathinaikos - Thursday, December 12 – 8pm