Ollie Westbury's Shrewsbury ratings v Morecambe: 5s and 6s on tough day

Toby Savin 7

Made a great save to deny Elliott List in the first half. He had a decent debut and could do nothing about the goal.

Luca Hoole 5

Will be disappointed he did not show Elliott List down the line for the Stevenage goal. The winger cut inside and fired past Savin.

Toto Nsiala 6

A second debut for the big defender in a Shrews shirt and he did OK at the back. It was a physical challenge and he matched Stevenage.

Aaron Pierre 5

It was an aerial bombardment and he coped well with that side but gave away a penalty after the break and was fortunate Dan Kemp put it wide.

Mal Benning 6

Was played in by O’Reilly and should have done better when he sliced his effort into the stands. Had another sight at goal late on and generally tried hard over the 90 minutes.

Carl Winchester 5

Leading Town for the first time, it was not the opening game he was looking for. Will be disappointed with his part in the goal, but there are 45 games to put that right.

Jordan Rossiter 6

The midfielder made a couple of really important challenges in the first half but he made way for Biggins just after the hour mark.

Tom Bloxham 6

Could and maybe should have given Town the lead in the first half but was denied by Murphy Cooper, had moments on a tricky afternoon.

Tommi O’Reilly 6

It was a quiet first half for O’Reilly but there was a 10-minute period after the break where he showed his potential.

Jordan Shipley 5

Very little for the Shrews winger to do in the game, he is often the man to provide quality when Shrews need it, but not on this occasion.

John Marquis 6

Some bright play from the striker at times as he held the ball up and played in Bloxham, always going to be hard work against physical centre-backs. Would have liked to have done more.

Substitutes

Harrison Biggins (Rossiter 65) 5, Josh Kayode (Bloxham 65) 6, George Lloyd (Marquis 85) n/a

Not used: Young, Feeney, Perry.