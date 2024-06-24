Shrewsbury Town's EFL Trophy group announced

Salop have used the EFL Trophy differently in recent times.

Under Steve Cotterill, they used it as an opportunity to give their young academy players a chance to shine picking virtually no first-team players.

Whereas, Matt Taylor went down the more senior route selecting strong teams.

Either way, Shrewsbury did not make it through the group stages.

In this year's competition under Paul Hurst, they will face a Premier League under-21s side which will be announced later this week.

Last season they took on Brighton under-21s and drew 0-0.