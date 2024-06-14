Ollie Westbury comment: Early ins and outs, but still plenty to do for Paul Hurst

Three new players have come through the door at the Croud Meadow as Salop’s summer business is under way.

Despite the additions they are still not much better off numbers-wise, as Chey Dunkley left the club and signed for League Two Chesterfield, while Marko Marosi has announced he is leaving – Rotherham are leading the way for his signature.

Jason Sraha is also admired by Burton Albion with a deal expected to go through for the young defender, who found minutes hard to come when Paul Hurst took over as head coach.

There are additions, George Lloyd is a talented youngster who has arrived from Cheltenham. He played 27 times for The Robins last season, scoring twice, as they were relegated out of League One.