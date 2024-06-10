Shrewsbury Town sign former Doncaster man Harrison Biggins

The 28-year-old, who has just left League Two Doncaster Rovers at the conclusion of his contract, becomes the third player to sign a two-year deal at The Croud Meadow after George Lloyd and Toto Nsiala also joined Salop last week.

Biggins made 25 starts and 13 substitute appearances for Rovers last season scoring five goals but turned down the opportunity to extend his stay in South Yorkshire.

And now he the midfielder, becomes head coach Paul Hurst’s third signing of the summer – something he was delighted about.

Hurst said: “Harrison is an experienced midfield player who most recently was at Doncaster, he also has League One experience with Fleetwood.

“When I spoke to him it was clear he wants the opportunity – and has the hunger - to prove himself in the division once again.

“He is an all-round midfielder but, for me, what stands out is the way he makes the box. Hopefully, he will bring some goals and assists to the team.

“He is another player with an excellent attitude. He has the type of character that I want in the squad.”

Biggins scored in Doncaster’s play-off semi-final victory over Crewe but got injured celebrating his goal just after half-time.

The resulting injury meant he played no further part in the tie which his side eventually lost 4-3 on penalties.

It will not be his first time in League One after he made close to 100 appearances for the Cod Army where he came through the youth ranks.

Biggins also had a loan spell at Barrow before signing for Doncaster.

He managed 10 goals altogether during his time at Rovers.

Described by Hurst as a player who ‘makes his way into the box’ he will provide competition for Carl Winchester, who almost played every game last year, and Taylor Perry.

Town are likely to look for further reinforcements in the midfield area after loanees Jack Hinchy and Nohan Kenneh returned to their parent clubs while Elliott Bennett and Tom Bayliss were released.