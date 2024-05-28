What happened to Paul Hurst's Shrewsbury Town loan heroes?

After keeping Town up in 2016/17 Salop went on to have one of the most successful seasons in their recent history the year after when Hurst guided them to the play-off final only to be beaten by Rotherham at Wembley.

Much of that side was built around the success of loan players - which is something Hurst has told the Shropshire Star he will be looking to do again this year.

But of the loan players who played in Shropshire during that season - where are they now?

Dean Henderson

The keeper played 38 times in the league for Salop after joining from Manchester United. He has since gone on to be an England goalkeeper and a Premier League star - although his career with the Red Devils did not go as planned with the keeper unable to force his way into the first team. He has had spells with Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest but now finds himself settled as the number one at Crystal Palace.

Ben Godfrey

He joined Shrewsbury on loan from Norwich making 40 League One appearances and playing in defensive midfield. After returning to Norwich he was sold to Everton for £25 million and is closing in on 100 Premer League appearances for the Toffees. Despite playing in central midfield for Town he has been used more at centre-back and full-back since.

Carlton Morris

Another loanee to play more than 40 times in that season scoring six goals - like Godfrey - Morris joined from Norwich. After his time in Shropshire, his career did not immediately take off, but a fruitful spell at Barnsley saw him sign for Luton, where has since scored the goals which took them to the Premier League. Unfortunately for Morris, they were not able to achieve survival, but he did score 11 league goals.

Daniel James

Signed on loan for Salop but never made a competitive appearance for the club. He has since gone on to be signed by Manchester United for £15 million and then by Leeds for £25 million where he currently plays.

Max Lowe

The left-back joined Salop from Derby in the January transfer window making 16 appearances for Hurst. Since his time in Shropshire, he has gone on to represent Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.

Ebou Adams

He was the third player to join from Norwich, but his time in Shrewsbury never got going. He made just five substitute appearances before heading back to his parent club in January. He spent the 2023/24 season plying his trade in the Championship first with Cardiff before moving to Derby for the second part of the campaign and playing against Town.

Niall Ennis

Made on league substitute appearances for Town in what can only be described as an underwhelming period in Shropshire after joining from Wolves. Since then, he has gone on to play for Plymouth, Blackburn and Stoke.

Nathan Thomas

Was brought in during the January transfer window to try and kick Town on. He made 11 appearances scoring twice for Shrews. He has since dropped down the leagues, and he now plays for Whitby Town in the Northern Premier League.