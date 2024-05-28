Shrewsbury Town hoping for success in summer loan market

Salop do not begin their League One campaign until August 10, and their players do not return to training for another month.

But head coach Hurst and director of football Micky Moore are searching for players they can add to their squad for the upcoming season.

With the Euros this summer, decisions made by Premier League clubs or Championship clubs might go later into the transfer window.

And the Town boss says he expects the club to be looking for young players with potential despite the fact they might be unproven.