The glory days of Shrewsbury's finest – Super Joe Hart

The Shrewsbury-born former England International has won every major domestic trophy in England and Scotland in a career spanning 20 years.

Here, we take a look at five memorable moments from the 37-year-old’s 20-year career.

Shrewsbury

The 15-year-old travelled to Exeter City in 2003 for his first appearance on the team sheet, but had to wait to play first-team football.

Hart made his debut playing Gravesend & Northfleet – now Ebbsfleet United – in Shrewsbury’s only season playing non-league football the following year.

In a game where Darren Moss got sent off early on, he helped his team hold on for a point.

The Meole Brace School pupil’s breakthrough season came in 2005/06, where he played a full 46-game season for Town.

Despite playing in League Two and conceding more than a goal per game across the season, his individual performances grabbed the attention of Premier League teams.

Birmingham City loan