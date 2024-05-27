Bigger is better for Shrewsbury Town

It has been talked about by fans a lot in recent times that the playing surface at Shrews' Shropshire base is smaller than it has been in the past.

The touchline is well in from the advertising boards that go around the perimeter of the stadium.

But that will not be the case heading into the new season according to Hurst who says he noticed the pitch was smaller and will be adjusting it in the off-season.

"The first time around, as soon as the season finished, we made a decision to make the pitch as big as possible, we want to do that again.