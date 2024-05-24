Shrewsbury chief executive issues defiant Salop message

Town have gone through a challenging period after announcing £3 million losses in April and everyone at the club is working to try to turn it around.

And when asked how he has found his start to life at Salop, he feels everyone from the management team to the supporters has worked together.

“It has been the fastest eight months of my life,” he said.

“It has been amazing. From the second I walked through the door everyone has been so welcoming and supportive.

“I think they have understood the challenge that we have got in front of us, the one we had, and the one still working on.