Paull Hurst makes plea to wantaway Shrewsbury stars

The Town head coach took over in January – and although he signed Jack Hinchy on loan from Brighton and free agents Jack Price and Rayhaan Tulloch in the final weeks of the season, hardly any of the remaining nine players in Shropshire are players he has signed.

In fact, aside from Mal Benning, who recently secured a two-year extension, all the players in Town’s squad have been recruited by former bosses Steve Cotterill or Matt Taylor.

So Hurst is going to need to be clever in the transfer market this summer, but he does not necessarily think too many players will depart.