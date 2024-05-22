Shrewsbury Town interested in League Two goalkeeper

The keeper, who made just 10 appearances last season, before injuring his shoulder and missing the remainder of the campaign, is out of contract with Accrington Stanley this summer – making him an ideal target for Town given their financial predicament.

Savin has also played for Stevenage after signing a seven-day emergency loan to represent them in February 2023.

Shrewsbury are understood to have an extensive list of goalkeeper targets with them needing to bring in two goalkeepers.

Earlier this week, Town were linked to Crystal Palace goalkeeper Joe Whitworth – he is Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League stopper after making his debut against Brighton back in March 2023.

Whitworth played for the Eagles’ under-21s last week as they beat PSV in the Premier League International Cup – they won 1-0 with the keeper getting a full 90 minutes under his belt as well as his clean sheet.

Town are on the hunt for two goalkeepers after Harry Burgoyne was released at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Ludlow-born keeper made 24 League One appearances for Shrewsbury after joining Town in January 2020 spending most of his time in Shropshire as Marko Marosi’s number two.

As for Marosi, the former Coventry man looks almost certain to leave Salop too.

He was offered a new deal by Paul Hurst at the conclusion of the season despite the club having an option of another year in their favour – it is believed to be on reduced terms as Town wrestle with budgetary restrictions.

With lots of clubs at the top end of League One and lower Championship clubs on the lookout for a keeper this summer, Marosi as a free agent could be an attractive offer.