Paul Hurst keen for Shrewsbury players to do one important thing next season

Salop used variations of a 3-5-2 under Matt Taylor for the first part of the season before Hurst switched to a 4-3-3 when he took over as head coach in January.

The Salop head coach changed it up from time to time and he wants to build a squad for the coming season that can change if he feels it is needed.

“One thing I would say is my ideal scenario is to be adaptable,” Hurst said when asked if the intended formation will have an impact on recruitment.

“While I don’t want it to be perhaps as much as it was last season, and I am talking across the season, I do want us to be able to change formation.

“That still might be a back four with a different shape in front of it, it might be a change to a back three, which served us well for the two games which got us over the line to secure our League One status at Bolton and Charlton and then did not start so well last game.

“That might have been the formation, it might have been that day, but it is nice to have the option, because let’s be honest about it, we are not going to be in a position to say we just play this way and that is it.

“If we think there is a better way to win a game of football then that is what we will look at.

“But what I don’t want to do is change every game just for the opposition.

“So it will be nice for us to get our way which will be what we will attempt to do, but then we will have to judge how successful that is when we come up against teams.”