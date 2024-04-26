Shrewsbury v Leyton Orient: Who's out and who's a doubt

Earlier in the season there was a period, certainly under Matt Taylor, where the club were suffering from a long list of injuries.

But for some time now that has not been the case - and Hurst has had the benefit of an increased number of options.

Here is a brief re-cap of the players who Hurst will be without this weekend.

Who will miss the trip to The Valley on Saturday?

Aaron Pierre

The defender has no chance of featuring, he is in the gym and recovering after his groin injury but has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

George Nurse

Nurse is picking up his rehabilitation from a season-ending ACL injury, but he is still not in a position where he is likely to be in the matchday squad anytime soon.