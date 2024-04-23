Dave Edwards: We did it! But now things must get better for Shrewsbury

When you look at it as a whole, with the ups and downs they have had this season, you have to be delighted that safety is secured before the end of the campaign.

They will not have that nervy last game or anything like that – it really is mission accomplished.

To stay in this league was a priority, and they managed to do that by hook or by crook. There are bits of Matt Taylor and bits of Paul Hurst – everyone has contributed to getting some points on the board.

As frustrating as it has been at times for fans, they have done it with a game to spare, so I am really happy.

I think the last two performances have been excellent, especially off the back of what was a really poor display at home to Wycombe – the home form is something Paul Hurst is going to have to address next season.

He will be disappointed in the main with the way Shrewsbury have been on their own patch.