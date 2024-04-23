Change is on the way at Shrewsbury Town
Shrewsbury Town head coach Paul Hurst says change at the club this summer is inevitable.
Plus
Published
Salop secured their League One safety at the weekend as they drew 1-1 in South East London against Charlton.
The Town head coach said he wanted to find out what division the club would be in next season before they started to have conversations about players who are out of contact.
But now their fate has been decided they can begin to look ahead to the 2024/25 campaign.