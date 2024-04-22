Paul Hurst salutes Shrewsbury battlers following emotional afternoon

Salop’s League One future will not go to the last day of the season as a point at Charlton was enough for Hurst’s team to secure their place in the third tier for another season.

And the Town head coach was delighted for the players and his staff who have put so much into the 47-game campaign.

He said: “I am happy for the staff and the players who have all put a lot of effort into maintaining this status.

“I do feel the squad has lacked certain aspects to it and that has limited, I think, our options at times – so we have had to find different ways.