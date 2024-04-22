Shropshire Star
Charlton 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings

Ollie Westbury gives his player ratings.

By Ollie Westbury
Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Charlton did not wake up until after half-time, and there was very little he could do about their goal. Made one important save to keep it at 1-1.

Quiet 6

Morgan Feeney

Another good display from Feeney, who cleared Alfie May’s effort off the line in the first half to keep Town’s lead intact.

Good 7

Chey Dunkley

Tough battle for Dunkley against Connor Wickham, who is an experienced centre forward. The captain did pretty well though.

Decent 6

Joe Anderson

A second successive start for Anderson after not playing since early January – brings balance to the back three and did well here.

