Charlton 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi

Charlton did not wake up until after half-time, and there was very little he could do about their goal. Made one important save to keep it at 1-1.

Quiet 6

Morgan Feeney

Another good display from Feeney, who cleared Alfie May’s effort off the line in the first half to keep Town’s lead intact.

Good 7

Chey Dunkley

Tough battle for Dunkley against Connor Wickham, who is an experienced centre forward. The captain did pretty well though.

Decent 6

Joe Anderson

A second successive start for Anderson after not playing since early January – brings balance to the back three and did well here.