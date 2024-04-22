Charlton 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings
Ollie Westbury gives his player ratings.
Marko Marosi
Charlton did not wake up until after half-time, and there was very little he could do about their goal. Made one important save to keep it at 1-1.
Quiet 6
Morgan Feeney
Another good display from Feeney, who cleared Alfie May’s effort off the line in the first half to keep Town’s lead intact.
Good 7
Chey Dunkley
Tough battle for Dunkley against Connor Wickham, who is an experienced centre forward. The captain did pretty well though.
Decent 6
Joe Anderson
A second successive start for Anderson after not playing since early January – brings balance to the back three and did well here.