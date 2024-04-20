The permutations that see Shrewsbury stay in League One

It has been a long hard slog of a domestic campaign but the end is in sight for Town with just two games remaining.

And they could mathematically secure their survival this weekend in one of four ways.

Shrewsbury win

The simplest way is for Shrews to keep it in their own hands, and if they triumph in south east London that would be enough regardless of results elsewhere.

Paul Hurst’s men will be looking to build on that impressive 2-2 draw with Bolton on Tuesday evening.