Paul Hurst pleased for Shrewsbury chairman

It has been a long hard season for Town and at times it has been a real battle.

But with Cheltenham losing at home to Lincoln - a 1-1 draw at The Valley was enough for Salop to confirm their place in the third tier of English football for another year.

And the Town boss said he was delighted for the club's chairman Wycherley.

He said: "Really pleased for the chairman because it has not been easy.

"I think he has gone on record saying how difficult probably the last couple of seasons have been but this one in particular.

"He will be a very happy man tonight, but in some ways now I feel like almost the job starts again.

"I think there was no hiding away from the fact I knew what I was joining in terms of we were in a relegation battle - irrespective of how the table looked or anything like that.

"I looked at the results and the teams that we have got to play and the fixtures ahead of us we were definitely in a relegation battle.

"So credit to the players and the staff and everyone involved that we have managed to get over the line."