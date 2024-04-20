Dan Udoh talks Shrewsbury Town survival and future

A 1-1 draw at Charlton was enough for Salop to confirm their place in League One next season with the forward scoring the all-important goal in South East London.

The Town fan favourite is in the final year of his contract at the Meadow and says his future is now the club's to make.

He said: "At the end of the day, like I say, I am a Shrewsbury fan and it is down to the club now. I left it all in their hands. I am just doing my best to make sure the club stay up and we have done that. We still have one more game and like I said I still want one more goal - possibly and see where the future takes and go from there."

It has been a tough season for Shrewsbury but despite having one more game to play they can begin to think ahead to next year.

He said: "I am just delighted because I said it on a podcast I did a few months ago that the aim was to stay up. And we have done it.

"It was not my goal it was everyone's as a collective, there have been other goals for (Jordan Shipley) Shippers, Skip (Chey Dunkley) everyone has chipped in this year. It has been a tough year but we got across the line and that is what is important.

"I am buzzing for the club. I am a Shrewsbury fan myself and I want the club to be playing as high as possible.

"That is why it is so important to me and my family," he said when asked about how long he has been at Town.

"It is a club that has given me the chance to be an established League One player so of course I want the the club to do well."