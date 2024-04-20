Charlton 1 Shrewsbury 1 - Report

Cheltenham Town's 2-1 defeat at home to Lincoln meant Salop's race for League One survival would not need to go to the final day thanks to a well-earned draw at The Valley.

There was so much on the line for Shrewsbury heading to Charlton, and after their impressive draw at Bolton in midweek, they started well in South East London.

They should have led inside 15 minutes when Morgan Feeney got on the end of Jordan Shipley's cross. His header went down, all it needed from Tunmsie Sobowale at the back post was a touch.

But he could not get the contact he needed, and with a combination of his head and his hand, it hit the post and stayed out.

Salop were bright in the first half, and they got their reward for that when Dan Udoh tucked away his ninth goal of the season.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town and George Dobson of Charlton Athletic (AMA)

Bloxham was played in down the right, just like at Bolton Tuesday night. He found Udoh in the box - and after evading a few challenges - he found the bottom corner.

The hosts, who were unbeaten in 13 League One games before this one, did not show up in the first half, but they almost pulled level when Alfie May's cross-come shot almost dipped in at the back post.

Thankfully for Shrewsbury, Feeney was there to clear it off the line.

And as expected, Charlton rallied after the break as they were level in less than a minute.

George Dobson on his last appearance in front of his home crowd was played through he took the ball around Marko Marosi and slotted it into the Salop net.

The hosts were much brighter, and they had two golden chances to lead. Conor Coventry shot wide from just inside the box, and Karoy Anderson headed over from close range when he should have scored.

As the second period wore on Town settled down. They did not look like adding to their lead, but with some results going their way elsewhere they seemed happy for a point.

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town and Alfie May of Charlton Athletic (AMA)

Hurst changed the system when Ryan Bowman came on - switching from a 3-5-2 to a 3-4-3 and the game petered out for a draw meaning Town achieved League One survival.

Shrews: Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Anderson, Benning, Sobowale, Winchester, Bennett, Shipley, Bloxham (Bowman 76), Udoh.

Subs: Burgoyne, Sraha, Bowman, Price, Bayliss, O'Brien, Hinchy.

Charlton: Isted, Thomas, Dobson, Hector, May (Kanu 62), Wickham (Wickham 62), Edun (Ramsay 45), Small, Gillesphey, Anderson, Coventry.

Subs: Ward, Campbell, Aneke, Kanu, Edmonds-Green, Lualua, Ramsay.