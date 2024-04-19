Shrewsbury Town issue strong response following decision to scrap FA Cup replays

The football club issued a firm and swift response joining an ever-growing opposition to the new rules that will come into effect from next season.

"It is our understanding this decision was taken without consultation with the Football League, National League or grassroots clubs as a whole," said a club statement.

"We are also disappointed that, as a club, we were only first made aware of these changes via yesterday's public statement.

"FA Cup replays are an important revenue stream for lower league clubs.

"But they have also provided the world’s oldest and most respected cup competition with some of its best and most historic days."

Shrewsbury have had a rich recent history in the competition forcing replays against Liverpool, Wolves and West Ham United.

"Just a few years ago, everyone associated with Shrewsbury Town was immensely proud to hold Liverpool to a fourth-round draw and earn a replay at Anfield.

"The magic of that night would not have been the same if the 90 minutes were then followed by extra time and penalties.

"This announcement is yet another hammer blow to EFL clubs.

"We urge The FA to pause the plans and conduct a thorough game-wide consultation."