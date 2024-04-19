Paul Hurst has one eye on Shrewsbury future

Salop could clinch their League One safety this weekend when they head to Charlton for their final away fixture of the campaign.

As ever at this time of year questions are being asked about the future of the Town players – especially with those who do not have long left on their current deals in Shropshire.

And Hurst has said initial conversations about players’ futures have been held internally, but reaffirmed his intention to wait until the club knows where they will play their football next season before final decisions are made.

“We’ve had some discussions internally about conversations we might have with individuals,” he said.

“I said a few weeks back that we’re trying to make sure we’re safe and that we know where we are. Then those conversations will happen.”

“You try to give the squad every opportunity on the training pitch or in games to see what plans you want to make.

“Certainly the ones who are out of contract, they’ve got their say so if we were to offer someone a contract they’re within their right to turn that down, so it’s not all one-sided.”

It can be a tough time of year for a footballer who may not know what the future holds for them and Hurst says everyone deals with that differently.

“I think sometimes you can (see it) at certain clubs,” he said, when asked if players can act differently depending on their contract situation. “And that can show its face in different ways.

“I think sometimes you can get a group at clubs where they might down tools and there’s not much going on. You can tell that in performances.

“Sometimes it can be pressure that then influences that. People are different.

“Just talking contracts, you can offer someone a contract and they’ll either sign or say no straight away and then you’ll get others who will sit on it, wait four, five or six weeks and they’ll be genuinely chilled. Other people panic – that’s just the nature of it.

“Football’s a job and players are people. Everyone’s got different outlooks and circumstances are different so you do see different things.”