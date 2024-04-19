Charlton v Shrewsbury - Match preview

Tuesday night’s clash against Bolton earned Salop some breathing space in the fight for League One survival – they are very much in the box seat with a six-point gap over the relegation zone.

And following that up with victory over Charlton at The Valley would guarantee survival – as would matching Burton Albion’s result this weekend, or bettering Cheltenham Town’s.

But, no-one knows what to expect with regard to Shrewsbury. One day they produce a performance like the one they did against Bolton at the Toughsheet Community Stadium where they were nothing short of brilliant.

But that was in response to one of the most difficult afternoons of the season as they lost to Wycombe in a completely uninspiring fashion.

Town have it all to play for going into this clash and they have been better at good stadiums of late.