Shrewsbury Women crash to defeat after late penalty conceded

Shrewsbury Town Women missed the chance to close in on the top three as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Coventry Sphinx.

Having fallen behind after 66 minutes, Derry Creighton’s side equalised 15 minutes from time through substitute Ella Doocey.

However, in the 87th minute the hosts won a penalty which was promptly converted, leaving Salop with less than 10 minutes to try and salvage a draw.

Coventry Sphinx stood firm to deny the in-form Shrewsbury side from netting a second, costing them what could prove to be a crucial point in the West Midlands Women’s League Premier Division.

Shifnal Town exited the West Midlands Regional League Cup following a 2-0 defeat to Worcester City in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

They followed that up with a 3-1 defeat at Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday evening, a result that saw them drop below Harriers into sixth place.

AFC Telford United remain top of Division One North after their 5-0 win at Newcastle Town.

Abi Beady, Charlotte Budd and Kaitlyn Richards had the Bucks 3-0 up at half-time, before Abbie Baldwin and Romillie Evans completed the rout after the break.

Elsewhere, in the league cup quarter-final, Whitchurch Alport defeated divisional-rivals Allscott Heath 2-0 thanks to goals from Francesca Scott and Mia Washington.

And in the Shropshire Super League, AFC Telford United Reserves moved a step closer to the title with a 6-0 win against Allscott Heath Development.

Jessica Sayers, Kimberley Holden-James, Megan Lane and Danielle Smith had the hosts sitting comfortably at 4-0 up before substitute Fatimata Babangida netted twice off the bench.

Laura Foy scored a hat-trick for Ellesmere Rangers in their 7-0 win over bottom-of-the-league Meresiders. Felicity Townsend bagged a brace, while Nicola Bradley and Katelyn Tilston also got on the scoresheet.

Goals from Eleanor Jones and Chloe Cross were enough to earn Shrewsbury Up & Comers a 2-1 win at Broseley, whose only goal came from Ellie Rae.

Elsewhere in the division, Market Drayton Tigers thrashed Newport Town 4-0 and Dawley Town Lionesses eased to a 3-0 home victory against Shrewsbury Juniors.

