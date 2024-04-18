Shrewsbury Women crash to defeat after late penalty conceded

Having fallen behind after 66 minutes, Derry Creighton’s side equalised 15 minutes from time through substitute Ella Doocey.

However, in the 87th minute the hosts won a penalty which was promptly converted, leaving Salop with less than 10 minutes to try and salvage a draw.

Coventry Sphinx stood firm to deny the in-form Shrewsbury side from netting a second, costing them what could prove to be a crucial point in the West Midlands Women’s League Premier Division.

Shifnal Town exited the West Midlands Regional League Cup following a 2-0 defeat to Worcester City in the quarter-finals on Sunday afternoon.

They followed that up with a 3-1 defeat at Kidderminster Harriers on Tuesday evening, a result that saw them drop below Harriers into sixth place.

AFC Telford United remain top of Division One North after their 5-0 win at Newcastle Town.

Abi Beady, Charlotte Budd and Kaitlyn Richards had the Bucks 3-0 up at half-time, before Abbie Baldwin and Romillie Evans completed the rout after the break.

Elsewhere, in the league cup quarter-final, Whitchurch Alport defeated divisional-rivals Allscott Heath 2-0 thanks to goals from Francesca Scott and Mia Washington.

And in the Shropshire Super League, AFC Telford United Reserves moved a step closer to the title with a 6-0 win against Allscott Heath Development.

Jessica Sayers, Kimberley Holden-James, Megan Lane and Danielle Smith had the hosts sitting comfortably at 4-0 up before substitute Fatimata Babangida netted twice off the bench.

Laura Foy scored a hat-trick for Ellesmere Rangers in their 7-0 win over bottom-of-the-league Meresiders. Felicity Townsend bagged a brace, while Nicola Bradley and Katelyn Tilston also got on the scoresheet.

Goals from Eleanor Jones and Chloe Cross were enough to earn Shrewsbury Up & Comers a 2-1 win at Broseley, whose only goal came from Ellie Rae.

Elsewhere in the division, Market Drayton Tigers thrashed Newport Town 4-0 and Dawley Town Lionesses eased to a 3-0 home victory against Shrewsbury Juniors.