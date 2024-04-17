Ollie Westbury debrief - Shrewsbury must show up again at Charlton

Paul Hurst said the difference between his side’s performance at Bolton compared to Wycombe was ‘night and day’ – and he is absolutely spot on.

Town stunk the place out on Saturday at home to the Chairboys, producing arguably their worst performance of the season – especially given the stakes.

But, just when the pressure was building, they dug deep and went to Bolton, a side who were hoping to gain ground on automatic promotion rivals Derby, and produced a superb display to earn a point.

It does beg the question of how they can go from one extreme to the other? But still, it was a brilliant display and a vital point that takes them a step closer to League One survival.