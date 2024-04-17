Bolton 2 Shrewsbury 2 - Player ratings

Marko Marosi

He was always going to have to play well for Shrewsbury at Bolton, but aside from denying Aaron Collins early into the second period, he was well protected by his defence.

Good 7

Morgan Feeney

Back on the right side of a back three and he made one or two brilliant interceptions to stop what otherwise would have been certain goals.

Vital 8

Chey Dunkley

A good performance from the Town skipper, who led his backline well after a tough day on Saturday.

Decent 7

Joe Anderson

The Town defender had not played since early this year, but he produced a commanding performance on the left side of a back three. He was brilliant.