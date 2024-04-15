Bolton v Shrewsbury: Ollie Westbury's predicted line-up
Can Paul Hurst's side find a reaction after the defeat against Wycombe on Saturday and will the boss make some changes?
The 2-0 defeat at the Croud Meadow on Saturday was tough to watch for Shrewsbury Town supporters.
They still need points to mathematically guarantee their League One survival but tests do not come much tougher than this at Bolton.
Marko Marosi
One of the only Shrewsbury players to come out of this season with any credit.
Morgan Feeney
Played a couple of lovely forward balls on Saturday, and was arguably Town's best player.
Chey Dunkley