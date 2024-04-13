Who takes on who as Shrewsbury face the battle for survival

The League One survival race is going to go down to the wire and Town have four games to ensure they stay up.

Town have a tough run-in. They take on Wycombe who have lost one of their last six, before making the trip to Bolton and Charlton next week. The final chance they will have to get points is at the Croud Meadow on the last day of the season.

Carlisle are relegated and Fleetwood could soon follow suit, so who else is in the race and who have they got to play?

Cheltenham

A bit of rivalry has formed between Shrewsbury and the Robins since Town raided them in the summer taking their director of football Micky Moore, and their assistant coach Marcus Bignot.

Darrell Clarke has done so well to keep Cheltenham in it after an abysmal start to the season but a defeat against Carlisle on Tuesday was a hammer blow for them.

At one stage they were in great form but losing their last three has not helped. They welcome Bristol Rovers, a side who have not scored in their last eight League One games.

They then have a clash against Burton – which could be huge in the context of the season – a relegation six-pointer.

They then take on Peterborough, Lincoln and Stevenage, all sides with so much to play for in the race for promotion.

Port Vale

Darren Moore’s side have a similar run-in to Shrewsbury. They welcome Wycombe and have to make the trip to Bolton before the end of the season. However, they will see games against Exeter and a huge clash against Cambridge on the final day of the campaign as games they can win.

Burton

A place above Vale are Burton – but purely on goal difference.

On paper, their remaining games are arguably the easiest. They have a trip to Stevenage which is tough, but they then have games against Cheltenham, Reading and Fleetwood which could be huge. Their issue is their current form. They have not won since February 17 and have lost eight of their last 10 – confidence must rock bottom.

Cambridge

Arguably in the same position as Town whereby one win would be enough to see them move clear of danger.

They have five games. Most of which are tough. Charlton, Derby and Wycombe are all set to visit, but their away games are more winnable with trips to Bristol Rovers and of course Port Vale and the final day. Two wins in their last three has just about given them some breathing space.